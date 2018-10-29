Rider High School graduate celebrates World Series win

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls native is part of the 2018 World Series champions, the Boston Red Sox. Rider High School graduate, Ryan Brasier, 31, is a pitcher for the team.
The Red Sox beat the LA Dodgers on Sunday night in the five to one series. This is Brasier’s first season with the Red Sox. Before moving to Boston, Brasier played for the Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, and Hiroshima Toyo Carp.
Brasier was drafted in the sixth round of the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft and made his MLB debut in 2013.
