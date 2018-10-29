Voting Machines Functioning As They Should

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Voters across Texas are accusing voting machines of changing their selections. In most cases voters were trying to cast a straight-ticket ballot. A straight ticket ballot allows voters to hit one button and choose all of the candidates of one party.
The Texas Secretary of State has been notified and says the problems reported come from hitting a wrong button or failing to wait for the screen to finish rendering before submitting their votes. They also say voting machines aren’t malfunctioning and the state is advising voters to check their ballots and to double-check all votes before submitting their final ballot
. A law to end straight-ticket also called “one punch” voting was passed by Governor Abbott last year and will take effect in 2020.
