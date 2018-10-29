WF Jewish community, locals react to rising anti-Semitism in America

Pittsburgh, of course we are heartbroken for the families & the Pittsburgh community of which all are suffering. Pittsburgh is the worst mass attack on Jews in the history of the U.S. however these attacks are not unique to the U.S., they have been going on for decades globally.Yes this is a crazy man in Pittsburgh but there’s a bigger problem here as he could never have accomplished this act without the supporting infrastructure of hate. The rise of Anti-Semitic incidents across the U.S. have increased 57% over 2016, incidents ranging from harassment and vandalism to physical assaults. With increasing anti-Semitic incidents reported in non-Jewish schools, Jewish institutions and schools also saw incidents double last year. Meanwhile, college campuses saw incidents increase almost two fold 2017 over 2016. The problem is anti-Semitism is becoming normalized in the U.S. and the world. We want to address the issue head on, here’s what I suggest: That people in positions of authority should stop hate when it happens. For each and every one of us to speak out against all acts of hate and support efforts to punish this conduct to the fullest extent of the law, and to help those affected by these acts. Educate our youth to prevent these behaviors. Already the Jewish Anti-defamation League provides Anti-bias training for every new FBI agent and over 1.5 million kids in schools receive anti-bias and anti-bullying training. We must all learn how to respond to anti-Semitic incidents, hate crimes/ speech and extremism on campus. All humanity is connected, we all need each other’s unique abilities. We cannot be intimidated or frightened by these acts. We pray, but we are not defeated. “I trust and will not be afraid”. We are all connected.