WF Jewish community, locals react to rising anti-Semitism in America

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Texoma's Jewish community is in mourning over the killing of eleven people at a Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
In a statement to News channel 6, Larry Simpson with the House of Jacob said the Wichita Falls Jewish community is heart broken for the families in Pittsburgh. While he said anti-Semitism has been going on for centuries, he see’s a bigger issue emerging.
Federal prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against Robert Bowers, who police say stormed a Pittsburgh synagogue and opened fire, killing 11 people.
The Anti-Defamation League is calling it the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in US history. Simpson believes the gunman could never have carried out the shooting without a supporting infrastructure of hate.
The ADL reports social media harassment targeting Jewish-Americans has increased around the 2018 midterm elections. This leaves people of all faiths concerned.
“I was pretty amazed but at the same time not surprised because it does happen,” said Naqash Tahir, a Midwestern Statue University student. “My own community, the Muslim community gets targeted a lot so it was pretty surprising to see somebody else this time but it hurts just the same.”
Students say hate fueled violence is becoming too common.
“I’m tired of it,” said Kenidee Cooper, a student at MSU. “I’m tired of going on twitter or turning on the news and it’s just hate crime after hate crime or shooting after shooting.”
“The country itself is just totally divided and it’s left and right where different groups are being targeted," said Aly Ramirez, another MSU student. "And it’s just crazy because, where did we go wrong in our history where hate crime has to be so big these days?”
Simpson encourages people in positions of authority, and each of us, to stop hate when we see it.
Sgt. Harold McClure with the Wichita Falls Police Department tells us when someone is about to commit some type of crime, they often post red flags on social media. He wants everyone to pay attention and report anything out of the ordinary.
Simpson also suggests educating youth will help prevent these behaviors from happening again. His full statement can be found below:
Pittsburgh, of course we are heartbroken for the families & the Pittsburgh community of which all are suffering. Pittsburgh is the worst mass attack on Jews in the history of the U.S. however these attacks are not unique to the U.S., they have been going on for decades globally.Yes this is a crazy man in Pittsburgh but there’s a bigger problem here as he could never have accomplished this act without the supporting infrastructure of hate. The rise of Anti-Semitic incidents across the U.S. have increased 57% over 2016, incidents ranging from harassment and vandalism to physical assaults. With increasing anti-Semitic incidents reported in non-Jewish schools, Jewish institutions and schools also saw incidents double last year. Meanwhile, college campuses saw incidents increase almost two fold 2017 over 2016. The problem is anti-Semitism is becoming normalized in the U.S. and the world. We want to address the issue head on, here’s what I suggest: That people in positions of authority should stop hate when it happens. For each and every one of us to speak out against all acts of hate and support efforts to punish this conduct to the fullest extent of the law, and to help those affected by these acts. Educate our youth to prevent these behaviors. Already the Jewish Anti-defamation League provides Anti-bias training for every new FBI agent and over 1.5 million kids in schools receive anti-bias and anti-bullying training. We must all learn how to respond to anti-Semitic incidents, hate crimes/ speech and extremism on campus. All humanity is connected, we all need each other’s unique abilities. We cannot be intimidated or frightened by these acts. We pray, but we are not defeated. “I trust and will not be afraid”. We are all connected.
