Here are some the scariest known haunted places in America

(RNN) - For many, Halloween is about free candy, pumpkins, trick-or-treating, and time spent with friends and family, but for some, it’s a time for ghost sightings and seeking. If you’re one the thrill seekers, keep reading to find out what scary place may be near you.
Little River, SC - The Brentwood: It’s a restaurant that’s known to be the most haunted in all of South Carolina. If you want to check it out, it’s located at 4269 State Rd S-26-852, Little River, SC 29566. While the restaurant does hold ghost dinners during the month of October, it is not otherwise open to the general public for sightings.
Villisca, IA - Villisca Axe Murder House: The home is known for one of the grisliest crime scenes and gruesome murders. Six people, including four children, were brutally murdered with an ax on June 10,1912. These murders were never solved. The home was restored in 1994 and is now open for lamplight tours and overnight stay experiences. Check it out, if you dare.
Savannah, GA - Moon River Brewery: The company itself, has only been in Savannah since 1999, but the building it’s in is a different story. The building that houses the Moon River Brewery is one of the town’s oldest, dating back to 1821. Men were killed during this time because of violence escalating from the Civil wWr. Brewery patrons recall random flying bottles and even physical assaults like guests being pushed and slapped by supernatural forces.
Cape Girardeau, MO - The Glenn House: The house looks like something out of a Victorian dream - or nightmare, since some people claim it’s haunted. Built in 1883, many ghost stories about the house center around the children’s room, which historians attribute to the high infant mortality rate during the Victorian era. However, KFVS anchor and reporter Carly O’Keefe recounted a door unexplainedly closing while she toured the home. See for yourself and take a tour Saturday through Monday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Cleveland, OH - The Franklin Castle: This super creepy castle has been dubbed one of the most haunted houses in Ohio. “Everything from doors opening and closing. Footsteps. Things moving around. Some people have reported putting something down and then going back later to find it, and it wouldn’t be there, and then the next day, it would be in a different room on a different floor,” said William Krejci, the co-author of a new book titled, Haunted Franklin Castle. Yikes! Despite the horror, people come from all over to visit the castle and feed their imagination.
St. Francisville, LA - Myrtles Plantation: The plantation haunting centers around a slave named Chloe who was punished for eavesdropping on her slave owner’s family. Chloe is said to have poisoned the family, killing three of them. The plantation’s future owners also suffered murder and death tragedies. TV shows and photos have documented the ghosts of all who fell victim to the plantation’s wrath.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.