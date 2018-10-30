Hundreds attend O’Rourke rally in WF

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Congressman Beto O’Rourke makes another campaign stop in Wichita Falls on Monday.
An estimated 350 of his supporters came out to his early voting rally at Kiwanis Park.
The reason he returned, he feels the Falls needs greater representation.
“The only way to do that is to be here and to continue to come back and show up and be there for everyone,” said O’Rourke.
From service members, veterans, teachers and students, O’Rourke told his supporters he is here to listen.
He said it is going to take everyone to win the Texas Senate seat.
“Coming together for this great country and delivering to our ambitions, that’s what we’re about as Texans, that’s why I ran this campaign in the first place and that’s what the voters here in Wichita Falls and throughout this state are telling me that they want to do,” O’Rourke said.
Shannon Hill and her mother Norma already voted, but still wanted to attend the rally to show their support.
“I love hearing him say that he's inviting anybody, republicans, democrats, independents, he wants anyone to come out,” said Shannon Hill.
Other supports like Kelley Coleman like his message of unity as well.
“The country's very polarized at this moment in time, left wing right wing and he's preaching towards unison,” said Coleman.
O’Rourke also spoke on issues that impact college students.
“When we invest in young people being able to better themselves not only are they going to be better for it, but all of us our going to be able to gain from the contributions they make,” O’Rourke said.
He wants higher education to be affordable and to decrease student loan debt by refinancing existing student loans at lower interest rates.
He also wants students not to take on debt their first two years.
“I really love that he is for supporting education and funding that,” said Midwestern State University student Abigail Greeno.
She also connects with his views on women’s rights.
“And protecting their ability to control the choices they make with their bodies, it’s just really inspiring,” Greeno said.
O’Rourke also touched on ways to help our service members and veterans.
He said he wants to connect them to the health care they have earned.
“We need to make sure that we don’t just have the resources to send women and men to war, but that we have the resources to take care of them when they come back to this country,” O’Rourke said.
He adds he is grateful for their service and wants to make sure we back up that gratitude.
While many already voted or made their way to the polls before or after the rally, some were there to get informed.
“I don’t want to just make a decision just because one is republican and one’s democratic,” said Olivia Johnson. “I know that Ted Cruz is coming out later this week, and so I just wanted to see both points of views.”
Senator Ted Cruz will be in Wichita Falls this Thursday at Midwestern State University.
