Mystery footsteps heard around century old coffin

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -Every city seems to have at least one ghost story, and with Halloween just around the corner, we thought we’d give you a tale of footsteps heard on the second story when no one’s up there.
Docent at the Gregg County Historical Museum who has heard just that, and he thinks it may be connected to an iron coffin that’s stored upstairs.
Larry Courington is on the Gregg County Historical Museum Board of Directors, and he spends a lot of time there doing volunteer work. He says he’s heard the pitter patter of little feet near where an iron casket is stored.
“We’ve heard little footsteps when we’re downstairs,” Courington stated.
Yes, we. Larry doesn’t just hear it when he’s alone. Several have heard the footsteps at the same time, usually near the front door.
“You can hear somebody walking here or running,” Courington said.
He’s heard it many times.
“And they’re not big clumps like a man. They’re little bitty feet,” Courington recalled.
That iron casket was discovered near downtown Longview by workers.
“And while they were leveling the ground they pushed this casket up, and there was a little girl in it. They estimate the age was about 11 or 12,” Courington said.
They punched a hole in it when they found it, and they said the girl was well preserved. Courington said the story goes that the girl was on a vacation with family back in the 1880s.
“And she died and they were trying to get the body back to the home place out in West Texas. There’s no refrigeration,” Courington pointed out.
So they had to bury her in a casket donated by Northcutt Hardware:
“On what was then the Avery farm which was close to the railroad tracks,” Courington revealed.
The museum has had the casket since 1980, and Courington since 2008. As far as the girl’s identity:
“She’s known but to God,” Courington said.
And she now rests at Greenwood Cemetery near Highway 80. He says he hears the footsteps when it’s quiet.
“So sometimes when you’re waiting for people to come and view history, history is running over your head,” I offered.
“Running amok over us probably. Like little girls would do,” Courington said.
Courington says he doesn’t believe in ghosts, but he doesn’t disbelieve either.
Courington says he generally hears the footsteps in the evenings. He also says a paranormal team once investigated the museum and said it had five hauntings.
