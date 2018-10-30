2 students arrested following incident, lockdown at WFISD school

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - News Channel 6 has confirmed two students were arrested on Tuesday morning following an incident at Hirschi High School.
The Principal, Doug Albus posted to the Hirschi High School Facebook page around 9:45 a.m., “We have received word of possible criminal activity occurring in the neighborhood around Hirschi High School. Therefore, students are on lock down and will not be released outside until we receive an all clear from local officials.”
WFISD officials said the campus was given the all clear just after 10 a.m. According to WFPD, just before 9 a.m., they received a report about a possible weapon at the school.
Police said a student pulled out a fake gun that looked real. We’ve been told two students have been arrested and charged with terroristic threats. One student is 17-years-old and the other is a juvenile.
