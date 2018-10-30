Students with disabilities, special needs discover job opportunities

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Special needs students have been in the spotlight lately in Wichita Falls but on Tuesday students from all across Texoma left a workshop with a new list of job opportunities.
“I think I want to wait about a month but then try and get a job that way I can start making money and do my own thing,” said Canon Bridges, a sophomore at Holliday High School.
Just like most students, Bridges has big plans for his future and making money is part of it.
"I want to get a job so I can buy my first car," said Bridges.
On Tuesday, Bridges along with 86 other special needs students and young adults, talked to businesses in Wichita Falls who were looking to hire people regardless of their disabilities.
“We have several that work at our location but I don’t think as many companies participate as they could, so just getting that awareness out there and letting them know that people with disabilities have something to offer to the community as much as you and me is important,” said Erica Nino, the talent relations manager at Market Street.
This was all part of a workshop Amerigroup put together in partnership with the Arc of Wichita County, Wichita Falls ISD, and Texas Workforce Solutions to expand employment opportunities for students with disabilities and special needs.
"People always just think fast food or cleaning but these people offer so much more," said Andreina Biederman, the community relations representative for Amerigroup. "They've got so many more skills that they can put out there."
For example, great costumer service. A skill Bridges said he can offer.
"I can bring joy to these businesses and make their day and make other customers feel like they're at home there," said Bridges.
“Regardless of the world and society might tell them, they are 100 percent capable,” said Addison Roberts, the executive director at the Arc of Wichita County. “It’s just about finding the right fit and making sure our community is in it together with them.”
This was the first time these organizations put this event together but organizers said they hope this becomes and annual event.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.