Survivor casting call is this Saturday in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Do you think you have what it takes to be the ultimate survivor? You can apply for the adventure of a lifetime on Saturday.
News Channel 6 is hosting a casting call for the CBS reality shoe Survivor. If you think you can outwit, outplay and outlast your opponents make sure to head to Patterson Kia in Wichita Falls on Saturday, November 3.
You will need to fill out some paperwork and then we will record your audition tape that will be sent to Survivor casting directors. The event is taking place from 9 a.m. to noon at 2910 Old Jacksboro Highway.
