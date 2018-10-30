Two women arrested for warrants, 12 grams of meth

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department hauled two women off to the Wichita Co. Jail on Monday afternoon following a traffic stop.
Around 4:15 p.m. officers stopped a sedan in the area of Southwest Parkway and Barnett Road. The driver was Brandie Allen 29, and the passenger told officers her name was Anna McLaughlin but it was later determined she was Anna Pierce, 26, according to WFPD.
Officers figured out both women had warrants out for their arrests. One of the warrants for Allen was drug related so officers searched the car. Inside the center armrest, officers found 12.3 grams of methamphetamine, according to WFPD.
Both Allen and Pierce were booked into the Wichita Co. Jail for their warrants and were charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group one. Pierce was also charged with Failure to Identify.
