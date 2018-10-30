Warm Tuesday, Chilly and Possibly Rainy Halloween

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - We made it to 84 degrees yesterday in Wichita Falls, over ten degrees above normal for this time of the year. Today will be warm as well with highs near 80. There won’t be much evidence that a cold front will come through this afternoon because the chilly air won’t arrive until Wednesday morning. This afternoon winds will be westerly becoming more northerly tonight.
The effects of the cold front will be felt tomorrow with cloudy skies, a chilly north wind and a chance of morning rain. Temperatures will hover around the 50 degree mark much of the day, including during trick or treat time. The clouds will move out Wednesday night, leaving us with a sunny and warmer Thursday. Temperatures may return to the 70s by the weekend.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
