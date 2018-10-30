WFPD Searching for 2 Suspects in Armed Robbery

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls police are searching for two people wanted in connection to a late night robbery.
Authorities say it happened just after 10 p.m. Monday night at the Zoom In Food Store in the 400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr Boulevard.
Officers say two suspects came in with weapons and got away with an unknown amount of cash and merchandise.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940 )322-9888.
