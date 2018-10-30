5-year-old tests positive for meth; Halloween candy may be to blame

GALION, OH (WCMH/CNN) - Police are investigating if a child was given a Halloween candy laced with methamphetamine.
The 5-year-old trick-or-treater was hospitalized Sunday night, but it's still unclear if the candy caused the problem.
“(We are) asking people to double-check their children’s candy supply that they receive while trick-or-treating, and if there is anything suspicious, please give us a call,” Police Chief Brian Saterfield said.
It’s a warning police tell parents regularly during this time of year.
According to police, a 5-year-old boy was treated for consuming an illegal substance after trick-or-treating Sunday night in the neighborhood.
“(We) found out the child had tested positive for methamphetamine in his system,” Saterfield said.
He said authorities are not sure if the child ate laced candy, but according to the parents of the 5-year-old, he was playing with a vampire mouth toy he got while trick-or-treating. In a few seconds, he started to have a seizure.
“Since then, we have taken a piece of evidence to the crime lab...” Saterfield said.
Since the incident, the whole community has been on high alert.
“I won’t be taking my kids out trick-or-treating anymore. I will buy them candy, and that’ll be the end of it,” said Autumn Meuser, a parent of three young children.
She said she was shocked when she heard the news.
“I think they should take trick or treating out honestly after this,” Meuser said. “That kid could’ve died.”
“At the end of the day, a 5-year-old with methamphetamine, however it was ingested, was not good,” Saterfield said.
The 5-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.
