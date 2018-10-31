Geoffrey Lerew Scholarship Fund Drive takes place Nov. 1

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Arc of Wichita County and Wichita Falls Brewing Company are coming together to host an event to raise money for the Geoffrey Lerew Scholarship Fund.
The Geoffrey Lerew Scholarship Fund Drive is taking place Thursday, November 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Wichita Falls Brewing Company at 701 Indiana Avenue. This fund supports adults, teens, and children with disabilities that The Arc serves.
Scholarships are awarded to adults so they can attend Day Hab programs and teens and children so they can attend summer camp programs, and much more. There will be hamburgers, hotdogs with chips on sale for $5 and all proceeds will go to the scholarship fund.
