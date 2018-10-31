Kell House to celebrate Armistice Day

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. If you were alive on November 11, 1918, you probably know what we’re talking about.
Kell House Museum will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I.
Come see what our men, women and children did to ensure the success of the Allied Forces.
This Armistice Day, the Kell House Museum invites active duty and veteran military personnel, their families, and those touched by their service to visit the Museum and learn more about the First World War.
On Sunday, November 11th, the Kell House will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. for the final day of its Fall exhibit: “A League of Honour: Wichita Falls & World War I”. Bring the whole family for FREE exhibit tours, story time, and a remembrance poppy craft.
For more information, contact the Kell House at (940) 723-2712 or KellHouse1909@yahoo.com.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.