March of Honor is this Saturday at Lake Wichita Park

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Base Camp Lindsey and the North Texas Veteran’s Relief Fund have come together to host an event honoring those who serve our country.
The March of Honor is Saturday, November 3, at Lake Wichita Park. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race will begin at 8:30 a.m. The march is a 10-mile ruck while carrying a minimum of 25 pounds.
Participants will be able to march in honor of a veteran or active duty military service member in their lives. This event is meant to mimic long hikes military members do while in basic training.
