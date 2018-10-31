Pacific rim trade pact goes ahead after Australia ratifies

FILE - In this March 8, 2018 file photo, from left, Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Lim Hng Kiang, New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker, General Secretary Ministry of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia Y.bhg. Datuk J. Jayasiri, Canada's Minister of International Trade Francois-Philippe Champagne, Australian Minister for Trade and Investment Steven Ciobo, Chile's Foreing Minister Heraldo Munoz, Brunei's Foreign Minister Haji Erawan bin Pehin Yusof, Japan's Trans-Pacific Partnership minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Secretary of Economy of Mexico Idelfonso Guajardo, Peru's Trade Minister Eduardo Ferreyros and Vietnamese Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh, poses for a pictures after the signing ceremony of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, CP TPP, in Santiago, Chile. The Pacific rim trade pact abandoned by President Donald Trump will take effect at the year's end after Australia became became the sixth nation to ratify it. The New Zealand government said Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, that Australia had notified it that it had completed procedures needed for the trade arrangement, the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership. It will take effect Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File) (Esteban Felix)