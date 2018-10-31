Petition to Change Halloween to last Saturday of the Month

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -Thousands are petitioning for Halloween to be changed to the last Saturday of the month. Many feel it will keep kids safer and allow them to enjoy the holiday without the rush.
Kim Galan, a local business owner who is participating in tonight’s 2nd Annual Downtown Trick or Treat said she believes that Halloween should be celebrated on Halloween, “you celebrate Halloween on Halloween that’s when the kids should dress up go and have candy it’s fun. The Catholic church has a November 1st is all saints day, as they use to say all Hallows day and Halloween was all Hallows Eve.”
The City of Wichita Falls does Not enforce the Date to celebrate on OR Times to trick-or- treat.
