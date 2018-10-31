Ridinger Fireworks reschedules free firework show

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A local fireworks company has rescheduled a free public firework show that was rained out in October.
Ridinger Fireworks will host the show at Texoma Speedway, 7567 Seymour Highway from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Saturday, November 3. The firework show begins at dark, between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m.
Visitors can enter through the Broken Trail Entrance.
Food trucks are expected to be at the track and Boy Scouts will be selling popcorn.
Visitors can bring their own refreshments, however, glass containers are not allowed.
