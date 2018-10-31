Safe Kids Halloween attracts over 3,000 chilling trick-or-treaters

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Over 3,000 kids and parents came out to News Channel 6′s Safe Kids Halloween at the J.S Bridwell Ag. Center Tuesday night.
One small fairy and her dad came out together to have a good time. Wichita Falls resident Jonathan Ivey said, “[It’s] just a chance to get baby girl out here and have some fun. A lot of people showed up for this. I didn’t expect this many people to show up. It’s a really good showing.”
Other families came to avoid the rain that are expected to roll in on Halloween.
Mom of two, Grace Reyes, said, “I’m glad that they had this planned especially with maybe the weather might be rainy tomorrow night. So, I’m glad they had this planned for the kids.”
Nearly every parent said they came because it sets their minds at ease knowing there is a way their kids can join in on the fun of trick or treating without the worry of going through unfamiliar neighborhoods.
One vendor, Mark Campbell with Herb Easley Chevrolet, said, “Parents are really loving it – that they can come to a central location knowing that there’s other people here and they don’t have to take them in neighborhoods that they’re not used to seeing.”
Marketing and Outreach Director for the Community Healthcare Center David Preston said, “Parents are saying thank you for giving them a safe place to be with their kids. They’re saying thank you every time.”
As for how the kids felt about Safe Kids Halloween? Well you can never go wrong with a bucket full of candy.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.