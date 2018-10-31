Showers & Thunderstorms Make for a Spooky Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Rainy and cool is the simplest explanation of our Halloween weather. Skies will be cloudy, temperatures will hold steady in the 50s all day and moderate to heavy rain will fall from late morning to late afternoon. Wichita Falls and other Texoma towns could see over an inch of rain. Parts of central and east Texas will see severe thunderstorms today.
After today, quiet weather ushers us to the weekend. Mornings will be cold with lows in the low 40s but afternoons will be sunny and mild. The warmest of the next five days will be Saturday when highs will be in the 70s. Unlike last weekend, this weekend may be windy.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.