TX Senate candidates make last minute stops in WF

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Both Texas Senate candidates have made several stops in Wichita Falls during their campaigns.
Monday Congressman Beto O’Rourke held an early voting rally and Thursday Senator Ted Cruz will be at Midwestern State University.
But why are these candidates making last minute trips to Wichita Falls?
Doctor Steve Garrison, Political Science Professor at MSU, said the biggest reason, it is a competitive election.
Doctor Garrison said with an average six-point lead for Senator Cruz it is a narrow race.
“The fact that it’s that close both candidates realize they have to give it their all if they want that position,” he said.
Big early voting numbers are also the talk of this senate race.
Eight days of early voting have brought more than 3,000,000 Texans to the polls in the 30 counties where most registered voters live, that is according to the Texas Tribune.
Those numbers are more than the total votes cast in those counties during the entire two-week early voting period in the last midterm election in 2014.
Doctor Garrison said that is a good sign.
"Hopefully it means that people are as interested in participating in the election this time around," he said.
He adds last midterm elections Texas had the lowest turnout of the 50 states.
“So it would be great to see more people getting involved in elections and things of that nature,” said Doctor Garrison.
