Vernon woman injured in Oklahoma crash

ELMER, OK (RNN Texoma) - Oklahoma Department of Public Safety officials said a woman from Vernon was rushed to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition following a crash near Elmer on Wednesday morning.
According to authorities, around 8:15 p.m. the 32-year-old was driving northbound on U.S. 283 just east of Elmer when she fell asleep and left the roadway. The vehicle rolled one time and came to rest in a field.
The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle’s airbags did not deploy, according to authorities. She was originally rushed to the Jackson County Memorial Hospital and then flown to OU Medical Center in stable condition with head and internal injuries.
