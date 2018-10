WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -Rain will overspread the area Wednesday morning, lasting into the afternoon. Some of the rain will fall down hard at times with most places getting near or less than an inch. Clouds and rain will hold temperatures in the lower 50s into Wednesday evening. Most of the rain will be gone in time for Trick or Treating, but some lingering drizzle or light showers will remain possible. Sunshine returns Thursday.