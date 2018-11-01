Gas prices down for second week in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Prices at the gas pump are down for a second week in a row in Wichita Falls. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.52 in Wichita Falls.
That price is five cents down from last week but 31 cents more than this time last year. The cheapest price we found in Wichita Falls is $2.39 at the Dollar Saver on Sheppard Access Road and N Village Drive.
The statewide average is the same as the Wichita Falls average this week with a six-cent drop from last week.
AAA Texas officials say drivers should not get used to the price cool down, though. Prices could be back on the rise as early as next week as the Iran sanctions announcement is expected just ahead of the mid-term elections on November 6.
