Hospice Host Lunch for Tree Of Light Ceremony Prep.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Ahead of the Tree of Lights Campaign coming up, Wichita Falls Hospice hosted a lunch today to give attendees some inspiration and information for their upcoming campaign events. The Ceremony officially begins on November 24. The fundraiser is a 30-year-old Wichita Falls tradition. Each donation helps the growing community.
Executive Director, Alisa Echols said this year they are raising the goal, ""this year the goal is to raise 250,000 all that goes right back into the community to help people who do not have Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance but need hospice services and also to help our bereavement services.
Also, we were told that all the lights on the tree will be LED, so this years tree will shine brighter than ever.
