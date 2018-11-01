Occasional Clouds, Slightly Warmer Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Good rain chances have come to an end but the storm system that brought yesterday’s rain is still swirling over Texoma and will keep clouds and the chance of stray shower in today’s forecast. Highs will be in the low 60s. We’re on to sunny skies Friday when we’ll make it to 70 degrees. Like last week, our weather should be nice for area football games. Saturday will be warm but also windy with strong south winds.