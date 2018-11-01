Pittsburgh synagogue suspect due in federal court Thursday

These are stones found on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, part of a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue to the 11 people killed during worship services Saturday Oct. 27, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar)
By MARYCLAIRE DALE | November 1, 2018 at 12:38 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 12:38 AM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre is expected to make a brief appearance in federal court Thursday to be arraigned on a 44-count indictment.

The charges against Robert Bowers include murder, hate crimes and obstructing in the practice of religion. He is also charged with injuring four police officers, some during a gunfight before his arrest.

Bowers had been set for a preliminary hearing on the evidence Thursday, but federal prosecutors instead took the case to a grand jury. The panel issued the 44-count indictment Wednesday as funerals continued for the 11 people gunned down Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Funerals were planned Thursday for Bernice and Sylvan Simon, husband and wife, and Dr. Richard Gottfried, a dentist who worked part-time at a clinic treating refugees and immigrants.

Images courtesy of the Rabinowitz family; Tree of life Congregation; Barry Werber; Mallinger family and Fienberg family.
A memorial to Bernice Simon is seen as part of a makeshift memorial, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in remembrance of the 11 people killed during worship services Saturday, Oct. 27, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
This photo shows stones placed on a memorial to Irv Younger, part of a makeshift memorial Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, outside the Tree of Life Synagogue, to the 11 people killed during worship services Saturday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
This photo shows a baseball placed as a memorial to Irv Younger on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, part of a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue to the 11 people killed during worship services Saturday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
This photo shows a memorial to Richard Guttried, on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, part of a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue to the 11 people killed during worship services Saturday in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
This photo shows a painted rock in memory of Rose Mallinger, 97, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, part of a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, to the 11 people killed during worship services Saturday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
