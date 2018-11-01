Police: Iowa Park man hid camera in Burkburnett home

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Burkburnett police have arrested an Iowa Park man who they say hid a camera in a home in order to take improper pictures of a girl.
Officers responded to the the 1000 block of Sycamore Drive on October 14 on a report of a trespasser.
Police arrested Michael Thomas White, 38 of Iowa Park because he was inside the home without the consent of the owner.
The owner of the home also reported that White had made an inappropriate recording of her daughter.
Police obtained a copy of the video which showed White placing a recording device at the base of a door frame. Officers believed White had baited the girl into the recording area to capture inappropriate pictures.
White currently faces a number of charges including Improper Photography or Visual Recording, Assault Causing Bodily Injury on a Family Member, Criminal Trespass and several orders revoking bond on previous charges.
As of Thursday afternoon, white remains in the Wichita County jail on a combined bond of $37,000.
His arrest warrant also states the Wichita County District Attorney’s office is currently holding 9 separate charges for White for Invasive Visual Recordings. The details of those cases are not immediately available.
