South Africa leaving 'dark' days of corruption, says leader

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members of the Foreign Correspondents Association in Johannesburg, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Ramaphosa said his country has survived a "dark period" when corruption was rampant and is now focused on achieving economic growth and land reform to win popular support in general elections next year. (Gianluigi Guercia/Pool Photo via AP) (Gianluigi Guercia)
November 1, 2018 at 1:58 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 1:58 PM

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says his country has survived a "dark period" when corruption was rampant and is now focused on achieving economic growth and land reform to win popular support in general elections next year.

Speaking to international journalists, Ramaphosa said that he and his ruling party, the African National Congress, are working to root out graft.

Ramaphosa said for the first time that he intends to testify before the Zondo Commission, which is investigating the extent of corruption under former President Jacob Zuma. Zuma resigned in February amid mounting scandals and faces criminal charges.

Ramaphosa, 65, became president amid high hopes that he would end graft and steer South Africa back to the optimistic days under the leadership of Nelson Mandela.

