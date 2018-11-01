1 teen dead, 2 hurt in Oklahoma shooting; woman in custody

This photo provided by the Okmulgee County Jail in Okmulgee, Okla., shows Amy Leann Hall, who is in custody after three teenagers were shot, one fatally in a shooting reported Thursday morning, Nov. 1, 2018, in the Nuyaka, Okla., area. Authorities believe Hall is the mother of the children. She's currently being held in the Okmulgee County jail on preliminary charges of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill, though formal charges have not yet been filed. (Okmulgee County Jail via AP)