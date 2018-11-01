Teen Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes into WF Car Lot

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A driver won’t be facing charges after crashing into a local car dealership.
The accident happened Wednesday night as the teen driver was traveling north on Old Jacksboro Highway.
Wichita Falls police say she fell asleep at the wheel and drifted off the road into the Patterson Kia car lot.
When crews arrived at the scene, the car was flipped over after hitting three parked cars and totaling one of them.
The driver made it out with only minor injuries.
Police say no citations or charges have been filed.
