5th grade students showcase Tower Talking Dead on Halloween

BURKBURNETT, TX (RNN Texoma) - 5th grade students at Tower Elementary School put on a history lesson of the talking dead kind.
Students took part in a living museum called Tower Talking Dead. The living museum was to show the completion of research papers in Karla Chappell’s ELA/R 5th grade class.
Monologues were performed by each historical figure when the red button in front of each posed student figure was pushed. Some of the historical figures included Amelia Earhart and Nikola Tesla.
