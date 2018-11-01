Volunteer Tax Training Sessions Begin Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - If you’re looking for a new life skill or need volunteer hours, the United Way may have a program for you.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA, is a program that helps people making less than $64,000 a year file taxes, and they’re looking for volunteers at their headquarters at 3301 Armory Road behind the Boys & Girls Club.
Last year, VITA helped more than 3,500 people in the Wichita Falls area.
There are six sessions available, but you will need to attend all the classes provided in that session.
The first session of classes begin Saturday, November 3 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The next two classes in that session will be at the same times on November 10 and 17.
The other sessions are:
November 6-16, Tuesday-Friday, 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
November 6-16, Tuesday-Friday, 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
January 5, 12 & 19, Saturday classes, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
January 8-18, Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
January 8-18, Tuesday-Friday, 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
For more information, call (940) 322-8638.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.