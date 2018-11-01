Water reuse system turned off thanks to rain; city shares maintenance costs

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today, Lake Arrowhead is 100% full. The Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber says if they were still using the Resource Recovery Facility – which pumps into the lake – it would be overflowing.
“We knew the lakes would fill over time. The lake is running over. There's no sense pumping the water in there because it's just spilling,” Schreiber said.
Now that it is turned off, the city will be saving some money. The department estimates the city will save $12,000 a month in power costs.
But the system will be turned on every 4 to 5 days for maintenance purposes. Schreiber stated, “We want to turn the pumps on and just push the water that's in that line out just to kind of keep it turned over. We don't want the water to sit there months at a time.”
While doing this process, they will be treating the water with chemicals which will costs an estimated $24,000 a month.
They will also continue to have the normal amount of personnel operating the facility.
As far as when the reuse system will be turned back on, that’s the part they have not predicted. “If it keeps raining it could be months. Every month that we get to leave it off is money that we save.”
