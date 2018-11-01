Wichita Falls Fill N Chill reacts to huge lotto win

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Someone’s feeling lucky!
A $15.25 million jackpot-winning ticket for Wednesday night’s Lotto Texas drawing was bought at the Fill N Chill on Northwest Freeway in Wichita Falls.
The winning numbers were 3, 8, 13, 25, 33, and 44.
The cash value was picked, so that winner will receive a whopping $10 million.
Clifford Mar-Shall, store manager, said he has sold some major winners but nothing as jumbo as this jackpot, so he was surprised to hear the news.
“One of my bosses from the other store called me, and he’s a comedian so I didn’t believe him at first,” said Mar-Shall. “I asked him a couple of times if he was telling the truth as I was checking online and yeah we did do it.”
No one has claimed the prize just yet. Mar-Shall hopes it is one of his regulars.
“We've been looking for them all day, but we kind of think it might be someone that was passing through because if it was one of our regular customers they probably would of been here by now,” he said.
Mar-Shall said they are expecting a lot more people to come in and by tickets, in fact they have already seen more already.
Because of a Texas legislative change that went into effect on September 1, the store that sold the ticket will not receive a retailer bonus.
The Fill N Chill owner tells us instead they will only make five cents off the sale of that winning ticket.
