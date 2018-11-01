Wichita Falls Public Works reminds residents it’s a toilet, not a trashcan

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Public Works Department in Wichita Falls is reminding residents of the problems created when flushable wipes and other things are flushed down toilets.
The popularity of flushable wipes has grown over the last few decades due to their convenience. But these wipes do not break down or degrade like toilet paper is designed to do, according to city officials.
So, when they are flushed down toilets inside the city, they can potentially block sewer lines and cause backups or overflows. These backups and overflows can be costly.
To help keep operation costs down by preventing sewer backups and overflows, the city is encouraging citizens to follow the three P’s of disposing material down the toilet.
If it’s Pee, Poop, or Paper, toilet paper to be specific, it can go down the toilet. Anything else needs to be thrown in a trash can. You can find more information, click here.
