Amazing Weather to Finish The Week

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Get ready for a beautiful finish to the week. Today will be sunny with light winds and comfortable temperatures with highs near 70. All you’ll need is a light jacket for area football games this evening when skies will be clear and winds light. The good news is, Saturday will be sunny and warm. The bad news is, Saturday will also be windy with strong south winds impacting your outdoor plans.
A cold front will come through overnight Saturday bringing a chance of rain to parts of north Texas, but mainly south of Texoma. Thanks to the cold front, Sunday will be cooler, but still sunny with highs in the 60s. Another chance of rain will come Monday morning, this time with better chances over Oklahoma. Like Saturday, Monday and Tuesday look windy as well.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
