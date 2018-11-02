Area playoff volleyball highlights and scores

The Windthorst Trojanettes faced Valley View in area playoffs action
By Brian Shrull | November 1, 2018 at 11:03 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 11:03 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX

AREA

Graham loses to Stephenville 15-25, 14-25, 20-25

Grah: Britain Thayer 8K

Area: Graham vs Stephenville highlights

Windthorst defeats Valley View 25-14, 25-13, 25-19

Wind: Blaire Schreiber 40 set assists

Wind: Mollee Kirk 17K

Area: Windthorst vs Valley View highlights

Archer City defeats Tioga 25-16, 20-25, 25-14, 25-15

AC: Maddie Lopez 35 set assists

AC: Bailey Grant 13K

Quanah defeats DeLeon 3 sets to zero

Benjamin loses to Veribest 13-25, 17-25, 23-25

Gold-Burg loses to Dodd City 3 sets to zero

Forestburg loses to Bryson 5-25, 13-25, 8-25

