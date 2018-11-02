6 Around Town - Friday, November 2

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Free firework show
Ridinger Fireworks will host a free firework show at Texoma Speedway, 7567 Seymour Highway from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Saturday, November 3. The firework show begins at dark, between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m.
7th Annual Disc Golf Championship
The Lake Arrowhead 7th Annual Disc Golf Championship will take place Sunday, after being rescheduled multiple times. Meet at the Group Pavilion located at the Equestrian Campsites. Registration starts at 8:30AM and the tournament starts at 9AM. Please bring water and wear weather appropriate clothing.
Symphony Fantastique
The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra will present Symphony Fantastique, Saturday at Memorial Auditorium. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Base Camp Lindsay March of Honor
The March of Honor is Saturday, November 3, at Lake Wichita Park. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race will begin at 8:30 a.m. The march is a 10-mile ruck while carrying a minimum of 25 pounds.
