Blanket drive aims to help keep seniors warm this winter

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Several Wichita Falls businesses are partnering together during the month of November to make sure people can stay warm this winter.
They are asking for new blankets to be donated which will be given to local seniors.
Donations can be made during the month of November, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at any of the following locations:
- Angels Care Home Health
- Royal Estates of Wichita Falls
- Clinics of North Texas
- Hospice Plus
- Wichita Falls Fire Department
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.