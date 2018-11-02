Dumpster dining coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A recent report shows perfectly good food that looks less than perfect often ends up in the trash, wasting billions of pounds per year, but this year’s Dumpster Dine Fundraiser is hoping to change that.
"We'll look past the bruised apple or the bananas that maybe looks a little too rot," said Laci Edwards, an organizer for Dumpster Dine. "It's perfectly edible food and it can be made into other things but we tend to not buy those things and then those food items normally end up getting wasted."
The idea for the fundraiser was created by the Leadership Wichita Falls class of 2018 in hopes raising awareness and bringing a boost to the shelves of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank that sees that waste first hand.
Last year, through their food salvage program the food bank brought in and then distributed a million pounds of perishable and non-perishable foods to the 12 counties they serve.
All of it was food that local grocers are no longer able to sell but are still good to eat.
"In America, we waste about 40 percent of food after its harvested here in America," said Kara Nickens, the CEO for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. "Ten cents of every dollar spent on food is wasted."
This is food that could fill the empty shelves at the food bank.
"Our shelves are very bare right now with the hurricanes that we've had over the last couple of years and other natural disasters," said Nickens. "We're coming out of summer where we feed kids that they might get free or reduced meals at school."
A nationwide problem, Leadership Wichita Falls is hoping to shine a light on Saturday through dumpster dine.
"The Farmers Market is going to be transformed and there is going to be lighting and a four-course meal," said Edwards.
Imperfect produce donations from the Food Bank, local stores and farmers markets will be used for these meals and the dessert will be made by Wichita Falls ISD culinary arts students.
"We really hope that it just raises awareness to them {attendees} that they are able to really pay attention more when they are out grocery shopping and hopefully then not just help the food bank this one time but consider the food bank going forward when it comes to any donations they made need especially going into the holiday season."
All the proceeds will go to Leadership Wichita Falls and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
