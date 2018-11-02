Fantasy of Lights setting up for the season

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -A much-loved tradition is on its way.
If you drive by Midwestern State University you can see this year’s Fantasy of Lights being set up.
The event brings thousands of visitors out to MSU every year.
Fantasy of Lights Coordinator Dirk Welch says they began planning for the event the last Saturday of September. He said that about 200 members from the community came out to help.
“Coming out painting, cleaning, doing light repairs to the displays and then from there its starting to bring the displays out we started this week and on November 10th the electrical engineers will come out to plug everything up and test everything out,” Welch said.
If you see the lights next week it is only a test the opening ceremony starts November 19th and through December 29th, from dusk until ten p.m.
This year’s event will feature two new displays that will be unveiled on opening night. At the opening night ceremony, there will also be nine food trucks, a choir, and a special visit from Santa.
