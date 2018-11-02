Fewer deer at the feeder

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The leaves are beginning to fall, deer blinds are going up and guns are being loaded.
The general season starts Nov. 3 and lasts until Jan. 6. All the recent rain is playing an impact in the deer hunting this year.
“Feed stations may be a little bit diminished. They may have to get out and do some old-fashioned scouting," Texas Parks and Wildlife Regulatory Wildlife Biologist, Charlie Newberry said.
He said all the recent rain has allowed us to have plenty of vegetation for deer to feed on. The rain has been good and bad for this year's deer population.
“I’ve seen good numbers of deer during my surveys and overall body conditions right now should be in good shape,” Newberry said
As the clocks fall back Saturday night that means that more deer will be active during the time people are driving on the roadways.
“You’ve got to make sure you are buckled up because if these deer are going to be kind of healthy this year with the abundance of food they can do a lot of damage to your vehicle if you come in contact with one. You’ve got to make sure you are buckled up or it could turn into some serious injuries," Texas Department of Public Safety, Sergeant Dan Buesing said.
The lack of rain during the summer month did have a negative impact.
“Antler development and growth may be a little bit lacking compared to what we’ve had in the past,” Newberry said.
The recent rain also helped keep the deer healthy.
“Their body conditions now with the recent rains should be in really good shape,” Newberry said.
This first weekend will be mild, The rest of the season will bring several cold temperature swings, but overall we look to be about average. Rainfall is expected to remain above average across the state of Texas.
Newberry said any deer that may have been displaced by floods will move back. He also encourages everyone to look over the rules and regulations.
