Final day of early voting

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -Today is the Final day for early voting in Texas. The number of early voters this year has surpassed previous years. A number of those voters being young-first-time voters. Parker Short, a young voter said, “I’m 23, and I know that our generation has not represented as well, so I think its important that we exercise our right to vote.”
In previous years Midterm elections tend to attract lower voter turnouts but not this year. The Texas race has garner national attention thanks to high profile elections with competitive House races this year. Jake Thompson, an early voter, said the Beto and Ted Cruz race there is a lot of divisiveness in this country and its unfortunate and he thinks people should love one another.
In Wichita Falls today, the crowds seemed to be thinning. At the Home Depot, 1 of 3 voters’ sites around town there were waits of about 20 minutes for early voters to cast their ballots. Early voter Keyshawna Newman said, she got out to vote early and feels like a lot of people are getting out to vote because “of the things that are happening on society right now.”
Both the Sikes Senter and Home Depot will stay open until 9 pm on the last day of early voting. Election day is November 6th.
