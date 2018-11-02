Lerew Scholarship Fund gets a boost

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Geoffrey Lerew Scholarship Fund got a boost in donations tonight.
A Scholarship Fund Drive was hosted Thursday evening at the Wichita Falls Brewing Company.
The scholarship is named after a board member who passed away last year
The scholarship benefits between 15-20 people each year.
The event was co-hosted by the Brewer and the Arc of Wichita County, which supports adults, teens and children with disabilities.
Hamburgers, hotdogs and chips were sold, with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund and the Arc.
