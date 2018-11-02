Man sentenced to 25 years for aggravated robbery

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - An Iowa Park man took a plea deal on Friday morning on an aggravated robbery charge. Andrew Lunsford, 32, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the 30th District Court.
The case stemmed from an altercation in December 2017, when Lunsford was accused of attempting to steal two power drills from Lowe’s in Wichita Falls. A loss prevention employee and three citizens chased Lunsford into a nearby parking lot.
Lunsford was held down until officers arrived and placed him in handcuffs. Witnesses said Lunsford walked through the front doors of Lowe’s, setting off the alarms with the stolen merchandise and took off running towards the Aldi grocery store.
When the employee and citizens caught up to him, Lunsford was attempting to cut the security devices off the boxes with a large hunting-type knife, according to WFPD. When confronted, Lunsford began swinging the knife at the employee and citizens, trying to cut them, according to witnesses.
The group was able to tackle Lunsford and take the knife away before police arrived. Lunsford has been in the Wichita County Jail since December 7, 2017.
