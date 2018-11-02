New mountain bike race peddling to WF

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Cyclists have a new reason to peddle down to Wichita Falls next year as a new mountain bike race is being introduced. The announcement for it was made on Thursday.
It is called the Wichita Falls Six Hour Downshift Mountain Bike Race and the course will be the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail.
It is a dream Jimmy Young, a member of the Bike Friendly Action Team, had that will now come true.
“I’ve been wanting to put additional mountain bike races other than the Hotter’N Hell Hundred mountain bike races and endurance races are something that’s really coming in to popularity," Young said.
He said with more cycling events happening in the city, it may give cyclists more reasons to visit.
“We want people to come to Wichita Falls," Young said. “There are a lot of cities around the Metroplex area that are capitalizing on their bike trails. People are traveling to their cities and within their cities just to check these trails out. We’re hoping to pull from the Dallas area and really just beef up the cycling community here and Sell more bikes from our bike shops."
“Any time we can get people from outside Wichita Falls to come to Wichita Falls. It benefits everyone," Matt Bitsche owner of the Wichita Falls Brewing Co. said.
Bitsche is sponsoring the event because he said he has benefited from the cycling community and cycling events like Hotter’N Hell Hundred. The name of the event comes from one of his most popular beers, Downshift.
“The cycling community has been really good for us," Bitsche said. "They come in here a lot, bring their bikes and bring their friends. They just seem to support us and so we were honored to be a part of their event and support them.”
Young said he wants it to become an annual event and get bigger every year.
“Possibly in the future we would do a Saturday race and Sunday race because it got so big," Young said. "We’ll see where it goes.”
He said to expand it he wants to connect it with the Circle Trail when it is complete.
The money raised from the race will go to the Midwestern State University Cycling team and Streams and Valleys, it is the non-profit that cares for the trails on our parks and lakes.
