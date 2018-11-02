Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NY transfer, no bail

Cesar Sayoc faces nearly 50 years in prison

Pipe bomb suspect to be transferred to New York
November 2, 2018 at 9:45 AM CDT - Updated November 2 at 10:16 PM

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump has agreed to be transferred to New York to face the charges.

Attorneys for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc said at a hearing Friday in Miami federal court they would also not seek his release on bail for now.

Federal prosecutors contend he should remain jailed until trial, given the magnitude of the charges and the strong evidence against him. Sayoc is accused in New York of sending 15 improvised explosive devices to numerous Democrats, Trump critics and media outlets.

No bombs exploded, and no one was injured. Still, Sayoc faces nearly 50 years in prison if convicted on five federal charges.

The timing of Sayoc’s transfer from Miami to New York is unclear.

In this courtroom sketch, Cesar Sayoc, second from right, appears in federal court, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Miami. Sayoc is accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats around the country. A judge will hold a hearing Friday on whether Sayoc can be released on bail. (Daniel Pontet via AP)
