Raymond Chow, film producer behind Bruce Lee, dies at age 91

Chow invested plenty of time and effort introducing Chan to Western audiences. He arranged for Chan to spend time in Los Angeles learning English and star in his first English-language film, 1980's "The Big Brawl," which flopped. A year later, Chow gave him a minor role alongside top Hollywood names in "The Cannonball Run." But it was 1995's "Rumble in the Bronx" that catapulted Chan to worldwide fame. The film was released on 1,700 screens in North America and grossed $32.4 million, becoming the most successful Hong Kong film released in the U.S. Three years later, Chan teamed up with Chris Tucker in 1998's "Rush Hour," becoming a Hollywood A-list actor.